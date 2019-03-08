Bennett has been made available for trade by the Eagles, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The Eagles were reportedly shopping Bennett at the NFL Combine and he responded by saying "We are in a tough situation as far as the salary cap, I'm not willing to take a pay cut. I actually want a pay raise at this point." Even if the team is unable to find a suitor they don't necessarily have to keep the veteran defensive end, as he would carry zero dead cap if released.