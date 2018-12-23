Bennett (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bennett managed only one limited practice this week, but that activity will be enough for him to gain clearance for gameday. Since Derek Barnett (shoulder) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7, Bennett has taken a heightened role in the Eagles' end rotation and has made the most of it, notching five sacks over the last seven contests.

