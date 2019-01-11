Eagles' Michael Bennett: Draws questionable tag
Bennett (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Saints.
Bennett didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but worked as a limited participant Friday. If the veteran defensive end is able to suit up through his lingering knee injury, he'll play a significant role in Philadelphia's defensive line rotation in New Orleans.
