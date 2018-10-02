Eagles' Michael Bennett: First sack of season
Bennett recorded one tackle and one sack across 36 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Bennett has been a rotational piece on the defensive line since joining the Eagles this season, playing in 51 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. He logged his first sack of the season and now has six tackles on the year.
