Eagles' Michael Bennett: Good to go Sunday
Bennett (foot) is active for Sunday's wild-card game at Chicago.
Bennett was once again questionable with the foot issue but will continue to battle through the injury. The veteran defensive end will play a significant role in the Eagles' defensive line rotation against the run-heavy Bears.
More News
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Active Week 17•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Cleared for Week 16•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Active Sunday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...