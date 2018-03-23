Eagles' Michael Bennett: Indicted on felony charge
A Harris County, TX grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday for a felony charge of injury to the elderly, Jerome Solomon of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Bennett allegedly hurt a 66-year-old paraplegic while pushing his way onto the field at the conclusion of Super Bowl LI when the Patriots defeated the Falcons. His new team, the Eagles, released a statement acknowledging they're aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering information, but they don't have any further comment at the time. Bennett was traded from the Seahawks to the Eagles at the start of the league year in mid-March.
