The Eagles are working on a trade to send Bennett to the Patriots, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The trade makes a lot of sense in terms of positional need, as the Eagles have an impressive group of defensive ends led by Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett (shoulder), while the Patriots are in danger of losing their top pass rusher (Trey Flowers) when free agency opens next week. The 33-year-old Bennett has aged rather gracefully, piling up 17.5 sacks in 32 regular-season games the past two years. The Patriots theoretically still have enough cap space to retain Flowers, but this move suggests it isn't likely to happen.