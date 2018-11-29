Eagles' Michael Bennett: Nursing foot injury
Bennett (foot) did not practice Thursday.
Bennett is nursing a foot injury suffered during a Week 12 win over the Giants. The 33-year-old defensive end believes that he'll be able to suit up against the Redskins on Monday, according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, but his participation in practice as the week continues still warrants monitoring.
