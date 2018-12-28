Eagles' Michael Bennett: Officially listed as questionable
Bennett (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Washington.
Bennett was a limited participant in Friday's practice after having been held out Wednesday and Thursday. The veteran defensive end managed to play through his foot injury during last week's win over the Texans, and will attempt to do so again Week 17.
More News
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Cleared for Week 16•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Active Sunday night•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Sports questionable designation•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Strong performance in loss•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...