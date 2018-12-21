Eagles' Michael Bennett: Officially listed as questionable
Bennett (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bennett continues to nurse a foot issue sustained Week 12 versus the Giants. The veteran defensive end has not yet missed a game this season, and appears on track to play through his injury again Week 16.
