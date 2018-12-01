Coach Doug Pederson expressed his optimism for Bennett's (foot) availability for Monday's game against the Redskins, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Bennett is nursing a foot injury that he sustained in Week 12 against the Giants. The former Seahawk has yet to practice this week as he missed both Thursday's and Friday's practices. Bennett's practice status Saturday should reveal whether coach Pederson's comments have any truth to them.