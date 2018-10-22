Eagles' Michael Bennett: Posts sack Sunday
Bennett recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Carolina.
Bennett started the season off slow but has now recorded three sacks in the last four weeks. He hasn't put up big tackle numbers but he'll be a decent fantasy option if he can continue getting to the quarterback each week. He and the Eagles will take on the Jaguars and their struggling offense in Week 8.
