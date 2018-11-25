Eagles' Michael Bennett: Questionable to return
Bennett is questionable to return to Sunday's tilt against the Giants with a foot injury.
Bennett limped to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's contest and will undergo further evaluation before a decision is made on his availability. In the meantime, Chris Long and Josh Sweat could see additional reps at defensive end across from Brandon Graham.
