Eagles' Michael Bennett: Records another sack
Bennett had a sack in Sunday's 25-22 win against the Giants.
Bennett did exit the game after sustaining a foot injury, but was able to return and still played 57 percent of defensive snaps. The 33-year-old has 21 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble through 11 games.
More News
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Returns to game•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Questionable to return•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Tallies two sacks•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: To take over at right end•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Will take on bigger role with Barnett sidelined•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Posts sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...