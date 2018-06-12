Eagles' Michael Bennett: Reports for mandatory minicamp

Bennett reported for the Eagles' mandatory minicamp Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles don't take the field until Tuesday, but Bennett's presence at the facility is significant nonetheless since the defensive end didn't attend voluntary OTAs this spring. While it's possible his legal situation could prevent him from taking the field in Week 1, Bennett presumably will still be entering camp with the first-string defense.

