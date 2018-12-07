Bennett (foot) is expected to be available for Sunday's game at Dallas, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bennett didn't practice Thursday but is should retake the practice field Friday, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com. The 33-year-old's limited practice reps this week could see him receive the questionable tag once again, but he still appears on track to play in Sunday's divisional matchup.

