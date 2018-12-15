Bennett (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bennett didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but worked at full speed Friday. The 33-year-old continues to excel in the pass rush with eight sacks in 13 games and he needs two more to tie his career high of 10 set back in 2015. Bennett's final game status will be released Sunday at 6:50 P.M. ET.

