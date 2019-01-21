Bennett tallied 34 tackles, nine sacks, one pass breakup, and two forced fumbles over 16 games in 2018.

Bennett was a force in his first year with Philadelphia after being acquired from Seattle last March. Trailing only first-team All-Pro teammate Fletcher Cox for the team lead in sacks (10.5), Bennett was a key piece in a top-notch defensive end rotation and didn't seem to have slowed down much in his age-33 season. He remains under contract for two more seasons and, with Cox also around for the long term, should continue to produce while figuring to draw less offensive attention in his sidekick role.