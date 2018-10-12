Eagles' Michael Bennett: Tallies sack Thursday
Bennett had six tackles (four solo) with a sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's win over the Giants.
The sack is Bennett's second of the season and Thursday marked the first time this year he posted more than two tackles. The 32-year-old played 47 of 65 defensive snaps -- tied with Chris Long for the most among defensive linemen -- and was much more involved than previous weeks.
