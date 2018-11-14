Eagles' Michael Bennett: Tallies two sacks
Bennett had two sacks in Sunday's 27-20 loss at Philadelphia.
Bennett replaced Derek Barnett (shoulder) as the starter at right defensive end in late October and has a sack in four straight games and five of the last six. The multi-sack performance is the 33-year-old's first since Week 8 of last season, and now has 5.5 sacks in 2018.
