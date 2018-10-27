Bennett will replace Derek Barnett (shoulder) at right defensive end, Tommy Lawlor of the Eagles' official site reports.

Bennett should draw the start and see more snaps Sunday in London, although Chris Long and Josh Sweat will likely see increased work as well. The 32-year-old could be a sneaky good IDP play as he'll be matched up against a backup tackle and therefore should have ample opportunity to make plays. The Texas A&M product has 15 tackles (10 solo) and three sacks on the season.