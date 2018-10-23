Eagles' Michael Bennett: Will take on bigger role with Barnett sidelined
Bennett is expected to take on a bigger role following Derek Barnett's shoulder surgery, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the sour news stemming out of Philadelphia on Tuesday, there's reason for optimism with Bennett assuming a larger role. The 10-year vet has showed he still has gas left in the tank as evident with his three sacks over the team's last four contests. Bennett has earned time interchangeably throughout the early going so a drop off of large proportions is not expected to occur.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...