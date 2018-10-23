Bennett is expected to take on a bigger role following Derek Barnett's shoulder surgery, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the sour news stemming out of Philadelphia on Tuesday, there's reason for optimism with Bennett assuming a larger role. The 10-year vet has showed he still has gas left in the tank as evident with his three sacks over the team's last four contests. Bennett has earned time interchangeably throughout the early going so a drop off of large proportions is not expected to occur.

