The Jets traded Carter and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie and a 2027 sixth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carter's addition gives the Eagles more depth in the secondary, and the 2021 fifth-rounder could be thrust into a meaningful role against the Packers on Monday if Adoree' Jackson (concussion) is not cleared to play. Carter started in the first four games of the regular season before sustaining a concussion of his own and logged 13 tackles (nine solo) and two pass defenses over that span. He was cleared to return for the Jets' Week 8 win over the Bengals, though he did not start and played just 13 snaps (six on defense, seven on special teams) while logging one tackle.