Jacquet went into the locker room after suffering an undisclosed injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Jacquet was playing a larger role with starting cornerback Darius Slay (ankle) sidelined, but the fill-in corner suffered a non-contact injury. Gallen speculated that the injury might be a cramp, but that's just a guess. Jacquet's return can be considered questionable at this time.