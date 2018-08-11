Eagles' Mike Wallace: Back at practice Saturday

Wallace, who missed Thursday's preseason opener due to tendinitis, returned to practice Saturday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The deep-threat replacement for Torrey Smith, Wallace appears to be no worse for the wear as he resumes his duties on the practice field Saturday. He seems a good candidate to get at least one or two preseason games under his belt, though he may have limited time to develop a rapport with starting quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) with Wentz still sidelined.

