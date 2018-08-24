Wallace snagged one three-yard pass out of three targets during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Browns.

Eagles fans looking forward to seeing Wallace at work were likely disappointed on Thursday as Nick Foles' lone deep ball to the speedy Wallace was floated and intercepted. Wallace seems primed to take over the No. 3 receiver role for Philly this season, but with just three yards to show for this entire preseason -- it's hard to project how he'll produce this season.