Eagles' Mike Wallace: Considered day-to-day
Coach Doug Pederson relayed Monday that Wallace (ankle) is day-to-day as Sunday's playoff game against the Saints approaches, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Wallace, who hasn't played since Week 2, was activated off IR on Dec. 24. While he's inching closer to a return to action, the wideout is hardly a lock to suit up Sunday, and even if he does, Wallace would have Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Golden Tate to compete with for targets in the Eagles' Nick Foles-helmed offense.
