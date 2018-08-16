Eagles' Mike Wallace: Could see increased duty Thursday
Wallace is set up to be the top wide receiver in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Wallace will take this position since Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor (undisclosed) will both be sitting out Thursday. The veteran wideout has impressed during training camp and proven he can still stretch the field at 32 years old. Still, in an exhibition game Wallace likely won't play much more than a quarter, but he should have Nick Foles (neck) throwing to him. With a three-game Thursday night slate, Wallace is worthy of a look in DFS settings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...
-
Jamey's WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
Winning Fantasy auction strategies
Think spending wildly is the key to success in a Fantasy Football auction? Don't refinance...
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...