Wallace is set up to be the top wide receiver in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Wallace will take this position since Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor (undisclosed) will both be sitting out Thursday. The veteran wideout has impressed during training camp and proven he can still stretch the field at 32 years old. Still, in an exhibition game Wallace likely won't play much more than a quarter, but he should have Nick Foles (neck) throwing to him. With a three-game Thursday night slate, Wallace is worthy of a look in DFS settings.