Eagles' Mike Wallace: Dealing with tendinitis

Wallace was held out of Monday's practice due to tendinitis, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It hasn't been specified what part of Wallace's body is aching at the moment, but the wideout didn't seem concerned about the injury. Wallace, who has been dealing with the issue since Sunday, could be held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers if he fails to get back on the practice field the next two days.

