Eagles' Mike Wallace: Dealing with tendinitis
Wallace was held out of Monday's practice due to tendinitis, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It hasn't been specified what part of Wallace's body is aching at the moment, but the wideout didn't seem concerned about the injury. Wallace, who has been dealing with the issue since Sunday, could be held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers if he fails to get back on the practice field the next two days.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...
-
Trade reaction: Coleman goes to Bills
Corey Coleman gives the Bills a much-needed target, and Jamey Eisenberg looks at Coleman's...