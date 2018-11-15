Wallace (fibula) watched Thursday's practice without a walking boot on his right leg, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A resident of injured reserve since fracturing his right fibula Week 2, Wallace is slowly but surely getting healthier, but still appeared to be walking with a slight limp Thursday. After the Eagles used one of their designated-to-return slots from IR on Richard Rodgers (knee) earlier this week, the team can only use one more the rest of the way. Wallace is a candidate but seems to be weeks away from forcing the Eagles' hand.

