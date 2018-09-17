Eagles' Mike Wallace: Expected to miss time
Wallace, who suffered an ankle injury Sunday, is expected be out "for a while," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The wideout is slated to be evaluated further, but it appears as though the Eagles are bracing for a potential extended absence here. Though Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) could be returning soon, Wallace's injury taxes the team's wide receiver depth and it wouldn't surprise us to see the Eagles seek help at the position in the coming days.
