Coach Doug Pederson was unwilling to commit to Wallace (lower leg) returning from injured reserve this season when asked about the matter Thursday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pederson relayed that neither of the two wideouts listed on IR -- Wallace and Mack Hollins (groin) -- are ready to return to practice yet. The Eagles have one designation available for a player to return from IR, with prior reports suggesting Wallace was more likely than Hollins to make it back on the field in 2018. Wallace previously said that he was hopeful to resume playing in December, but any activation would likely come toward the middle or back end of the month, given his lack of on-field activity to date. The murkiness of Wallace's recovery timeline coupled with the uncertainty of what his role might look like if he's added back to the Eagles' roster this season make it tough to justify holding him or scooping him up off the waiver wire in most formats.