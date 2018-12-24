The Eagles activated Wallace (fibula) from injured reserve Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The Eagles waited until the final week of the season to activate their second and final player from IR, but all cards are being played with a playoff berth on the line. Wallace himself hasn't suited up since Week 2 due to a broken right fibula, so it remains to be seen exactly what he can offer the offense. He failed to haul in any of his three targets from Nick Foles in the first two games of the season, but Wallace has averaged 15 YPC for his career, meaning he could provide a field-stretching aspect, even at 32 years old.

