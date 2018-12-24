Eagles' Mike Wallace: Gets activated from IR
The Eagles activated Wallace (fibula) from injured reserve Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
The Eagles waited until the final week of the season to activate their second and final player from IR, but all cards are being played with a playoff berth on the line. Wallace himself hasn't suited up since Week 2 due to a broken right fibula, so it remains to be seen exactly what he can offer the offense. He failed to haul in any of his three targets from Nick Foles in the first two games of the season, but Wallace has averaged 15 YPC for his career, meaning he could provide a field-stretching aspect, even at 32 years old.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...