Wallace reported via his personal Twitter account that he had surgery to repair a fractured fibula he suffered Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Wallace still hasn't been placed on injured reserve, but he will likely land there soon. The Eagles currently have three healthy wideouts -- Nelson Agholor, Shelton Gibson and Kamar Aiken, with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) possibly returning in the next week or two -- so they will bring in Jeremy Maclin for a workout, John Clark of NBC Philadelphia reports.