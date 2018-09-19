Eagles' Mike Wallace: Heads to IR
The Eagles placed Wallace (lower leg) on injured reserve Wednesday.
The transaction doesn't come as much of a surprise after Wallace underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured fibula, which he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Wallace becomes the third Eagles player to land on IR, joining fellow wideout Mack Hollins (groin) and tight end Richard Rodgers (knee). The Eagles will be able to activate two players from IR in the second half of the season, but it's unclear if Wallace has a realistic shot at returning in 2018 following the procedure. Wallace's outlook should become more apparent based on his activity over the next two months, but his multi-week absence will further weaken an injury-ravaged wideout corps. Philadelphia signed slot man Jordan Matthews to address their dwindling numbers at receiver, which may result in Nelson Agholor playing outside more frequently until Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is back in action.
