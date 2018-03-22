Eagles' Mike Wallace: Joins defending champs

The Eagles and Wallace reached agreement on a one-year contract Thursday, Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com reports.

Wallace's former squad, the Ravens, have effective exchanged him and Jeremy Maclin for Michael Crabtree and John Brown. Meanwhile, Wallace should slot into the role of the jettisoned Torrey Smith in the upcoming campaign. In his sole season in Philly, the 28-year-old Smith gathered in 36 of 68 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. Wallace himself is only two years removed from a 1,000-yard season, so it's not a stretch to say the Eagles upgraded their receiving corps with this transaction. Having said that, he'll have to contend with Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz for downfield targets, which could cap Wallace's weekly contributions.