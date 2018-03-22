Eagles' Mike Wallace: Joins defending champs
The Eagles and Wallace reached agreement on a one-year contract Thursday, Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com reports.
Wallace's former squad, the Ravens, have effective exchanged him and Jeremy Maclin for Michael Crabtree and John Brown. Meanwhile, Wallace should slot into the role of the jettisoned Torrey Smith in the upcoming campaign. In his sole season in Philly, the 28-year-old Smith gathered in 36 of 68 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. Wallace himself is only two years removed from a 1,000-yard season, so it's not a stretch to say the Eagles upgraded their receiving corps with this transaction. Having said that, he'll have to contend with Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz for downfield targets, which could cap Wallace's weekly contributions.
More News
-
Mike Wallace: Could stay in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Figures to test market•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Decent season in contract year•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Ready to go for regular-season finale•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: In line to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Logs another full practice•
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...