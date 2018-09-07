Eagles' Mike Wallace: Left out of win
Wallace was unable to reel in any of his three targets in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.
Wallace saw just two fewer snaps than Nelson Agholor and clearly operated as the Eagles' number-two receiver in the game. It didn't show up in the box score, however, and the 32-year-old hardly seemed part of the game plan. He saw two desperation deep targets as time wound down in the first half and wasn't heard from again until another unsuccessful deep ball in the fourth quarter. The Mississippi product may depend on a Carson Wentz (knee) return before making a real fantasy impact this season.
