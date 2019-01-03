Wallace (ankle) was again a limited participant in practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Wallace's limited participation in both of the first two practices is an encouraging sign, though he's not expected to return for the wild-card game against the Bears. Even if he makes a quick recovery, Alshon Jeffrey, Nelson Agholor and Golden Tate are slotted in as the Eagles' top three receivers for the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories