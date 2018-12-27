Eagles' Mike Wallace: Limited showing Thursday
Wallace (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Wallace was tabbed with a "limited" tag for the second straight session, but the Eagles actually took the practice field rather than release an estimated injury report. It marked Wallace's first appearance in practice since he was activated from injured reserve, where he resided from Week 2 through Monday due to a fractured right fibula. Per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Wallace's workload Thursday included running routes and catching passes, but it remains to be seen if he'll do enough to be cleared to suit up Sunday in Washington.
