Eagles' Mike Wallace: Listed as limited
The Eagles listed Wallace (lower leg) as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The practice status is an estimation, as Wednesday's practice was just a walk-through. Wallace was activated from injured reserve Monday, potentially setting him up to return for Week 17 at Washington and/or a playoff run. He's expected to some running Thursday, but it isn't clear when he'll be ready to take contact. Wallace will probably have a hard time earning snaps even if he's cleared to play.
