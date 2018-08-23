Wallace is expected to play into the third quarter of Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

The Eagles' receiving corps has been without Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor (undisclosed) during exhibition season, but Wallace made a negligible impact in his sole appearance to date, failing to catch any of his three targets last Thursday in New England. Once the offense is running on all cylinders -- i.e. Jeffery, Agholor and Carson Wentz (knee) return -- Wallace will be able to showcase what he does best: acting as a deep threat. For his career, Wallace has recorded at least one reception of 50-plus yards in all but one of his nine pro campaigns.