Eagles' Mike Wallace: May be able to return this season
Offensive coordinator Mike Groh hopes that Wallace (lower leg) will be able to return this season, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles will have key roster decisions to make during the second half of the season. Aside from Wallace, wide receiver Mack Hollins (groin), tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) are all on injured reserve. Each team can activate two players from IR in a given season. In the Eagles' case, needs on the 53-man and where players stand in their recoveries will guide the decision-making process. Wallace himself is recovering from a fractured right fibula suffered on Sept. 16, so rehab likely remains his focus at the moment.
