Wallace may have suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The receiver is scheduled to undergo further testing Monday as the Eagles look to determine the extent of the injury.

Wallace was spotted in a walking boot after the contest and is currently being labeled out indefinitely, so even if the follow-up tests deliver positive news, it appears safe to conclude he won't play Week 3 against the Colts. With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) still on the mend and Mack Hollins (groin) on injured reserve, Wallace's injury only further weakens what was already a thin wideout group. While Philadelphia may look to boost their numbers at the position via trade or free agency, Nelson Agholor currently profiles as the team's No. 1 healthy wideout. Unproven youngsters DeAndre Carter and Shelton Gibson are also likely to take on heightened roles in the passing attack at least until Jeffery is cleared to return.