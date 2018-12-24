Wallace (fibula) is expected to take part in individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson relayed the news, which officially would make Wallace the second Eagle to be designated for a return from injured reserve. The Eagles may be pressing their luck with Wallace because a Week 17 victory must coincide with a Vikings loss in order to reach the playoffs. If he doesn't do enough to play this week, the veteran wide receiver may not have an opportunity to suit up again until the 2019 campaign, which could be in a new locale with free agency incoming in the offseason.