Wallace (leg) has started running but isn't ready to practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles haven't exactly laid around waiting since Wallace suffered a broken fibula Week 2, first signing Jordan Matthews and then trading for Golden Tate. The offense still lacks a deep threat with straight-line speed, but it's hard to imagine the 32-year-old Wallace can be that guy while working his way back from such a serious injury. The best-case scenario here is a small role in late December and possibly the playoffs.

