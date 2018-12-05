Eagles' Mike Wallace: Not ready for practice
Wallace (leg) has started running but isn't ready to practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles haven't exactly laid around waiting since Wallace suffered a broken fibula Week 2, first signing Jordan Matthews and then trading for Golden Tate. The offense still lacks a deep threat with straight-line speed, but it's hard to imagine the 32-year-old Wallace can be that guy while working his way back from such a serious injury. The best-case scenario here is a small role in late December and possibly the playoffs.
