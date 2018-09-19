Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Wallace (lower leg) hasn't been ruled out for the season despite being placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles will be able to activate two of their IR players later in the season, with Wallace, receiver Mack Hollins (groin) and tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) currently populating the list. Wallace represents the most significant of those losses, so if he takes meaningful steps forward in his recovery from surgery to repair a fractured right fibula, he would likely be earmarked for one of the two activations. With that in mind, Wallace's progress will bear monitoring over the next two months, as he could make a late-season impact for the Eagles as a downfield threat.

