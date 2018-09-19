Eagles' Mike Wallace: Not ruled out for season
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Wallace (lower leg) hasn't been ruled out for the season despite being placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Eagles will be able to activate two of their IR players later in the season, with Wallace, receiver Mack Hollins (groin) and tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) currently populating the list. Wallace represents the most significant of those losses, so if he takes meaningful steps forward in his recovery from surgery to repair a fractured right fibula, he would likely be earmarked for one of the two activations. With that in mind, Wallace's progress will bear monitoring over the next two months, as he could make a late-season impact for the Eagles as a downfield threat.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...