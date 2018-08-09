Eagles' Mike Wallace: Not suiting up Thursday

Wallace isn't in uniform for Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Signed as a replacement for Torrey Smith in the offseason, Wallace won't be involved in the Eagles' exhibition opener. Wallace is among a number of core members of the offense to take a seat -- also, Carson Wentz (knee), Nick Foles (neck), Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor -- as the team aims for improved health for their Super Bowl defense.