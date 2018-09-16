Wallace is questionable to return Sunday at Tampa Bay due to an ankle injury.

During the first quarter of Sunday's game, Wallace limped to the sideline, was examined by the training staff and driven to the locker room via cart for further evaluation. With his injury clarified, a return to the field is murky. In his absence, and the Eagles already down Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), Agholor will lead the way among the team's wideouts, with DeAndre Carter and Shelton Gibson on hand for more snaps and targets.

