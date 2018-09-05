Eagles' Mike Wallace: Primed for key role
Wallace is a key part of the Eagles' injury-plagued wideout group ahead of Thursday's season opener against Atlanta, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Already ticketed for a starting job, Wallace could see a short-term spike in target volume while Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is absent or limited. With Jeffery expected to miss at least two games and Mack Hollins (groin) also unavailable for the opener, Shelton Gibson is the best bet to join Wallace and Nelson Agholor in three-wide sets. There's some real opportunity for targets, but it would be much more interesting for fantasy purpose if Carson Wentz (knee) was getting the start. As is, Nick Foles will open the season under center with Agholor, Wallace and TE Zach Ertz serving as his primary pass-game weapons.
