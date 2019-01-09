Eagles' Mike Wallace: Remains limited
Wallace (ankle) is listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
Wallace continues to have a cap on his practice reps, which has been his reality since he was activated from injury reserve on Dec. 24. On Monday, coach Doug Pederson told Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News that Wallace remains "day-to-day," which isn't exactly a ringing endorsement for his first game action since Week 2. However, helping Wallace's cause slightly was the inclusion of Alshon Jeffery (rib) and Golden Tate (knee) on Wednesday's report as limited participants.
